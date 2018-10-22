Koffee with Karan 6 review: The tagline says ‘Stop Making Sense’ and the show takes it seriously

Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan 6.

Karan Johar is back with Koffee with Karan and like every season, it doesn’t make any sense. But this time, they have acknowledged it in the tagline.

The season began with Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone. After a customary conversation about their work and success, Karan quickly jumped into their love lives. The discussion quickly moved to the times they chilled, partied together, went to a Coldplay concert and then, we were bombarded with their social media posts. There was also an awkward segment where the women had to sing songs that were selected through an audience poll, which left us with a quizzical expression.

The episode lasted for over an hour and even as a Bollywood fan, it was tough to get through. Karan Johar acted like the ‘pados ki Aunty’ who is nosy, and the two women acted like they were waiting for the aunty’s validation.

Koffee with Karan started in 2004 and back then, there wasn’t social media where Bollywood celebrities shared updates with their fans, but we now live in 2018 and it was just yesterday that Deepika Padukone announced her wedding. So why do we really need to watch Koffee with Karan? The show was never the one to offer any depth and always worked on the principle of people gossiping about each other and admitting to their relationships, but we now have Instagram, so is there any place left for Koffee with Karan anymore?

In the first episode, there was the obvious ‘Rapid Fire’ which should now change its name to ‘Slow Burning Coal’ because there wasn’t anything fiery about it. The women were trying to let loose while consciously being poised. Deepika made an attempt to shatter her Miss Perfect image, which wasn’t convincing, and Alia tried too hard to be in the spotlight.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt on Koffee With Karan 6 premiere episode: Highlights

Koffee with Karan has always been the show where beautiful people chill together and show off their wonderful camaraderie. This time around, it was just the same but a little too loud.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd