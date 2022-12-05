scorecardresearch
Deepika Amin revisits 90s show Safar: ‘Those were the days of wonderful stories and performances’

Safar starred starred Deepika, Pankaj Kapur, Irrfan Khan, Om Puri, Anup Soni, Tom Alter, Karan Shah, Kiran Karmarkar, Kitu Gidwani, and Rituraj K Singh.

TV show SafarDeepika Amin shared many stills from the 1996–1997 Indian Television show Safar. (Photo: Deepika Amin/Instagram)

Actor Deepika Amin on Monday shared many stills from the television show Safar. The show, which premiered in 1996, starred Deepika, Pankaj Kapur, Irrfan Khan, Om Puri, Anup Soni, Tom Alter, Karan Shah, Kiran Karmarkar, Kitu Gidwani and Rituraj K Singh.

Sharing the stills, Deepika wrote, “#throwback to this amazing serial #safar – starring @irrfan #irrfankhan @anupsoni3 @iamkitugidwani @riturajksingh @deepikaaminofficial @karmarkar_kiran #karanshah #tomalter #ompuri. Directed by @satyam.tripathy written by @sikdarsutapa produced by @mevickytejwani @joybimalroy.”

She added, “A story of #young and #idealistic students and their journey through college and life. Those were the days of wonderful stories and performances!”

In the post’s comment section, Anup Soni wrote, “This is gold ya…You know my very 1st show as actor in Mumbai… Thank you Deepika…And I know you have plenty more…So post more now❤️❤️😍.”

Fans too went gaga over the post. While a fan commented, “Gud old memories,” another wrote, “All great Artists in one frame.”

