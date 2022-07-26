scorecardresearch
Deepesh Bhan prayer meet: TV industry bids tearful adieu to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actor

Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, couldn't hold back her tears as she wept inconsolably at Deepesh Bhan's prayer meet.

July 26, 2022 10:54:00 am
deepesh bhan prayer meetDeepesh Bhan passed away on July 23,

Several television celebrities paid their last respects to actor Deepesh Bhan at a prayer meet on Monday. Bhan’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-stars also attended the prayer meet. The actor, known for playing as Malkhan in the popular show, passed away on Saturday morning.

Actor Shubhangi Atre, who plays Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, couldn’t hold back her tears as she wept inconsolably. Others including Rohitash Gaud, who plays Manmohan Tiwari in the show, was also spotted getting emotional. Actors Kiku Sharda, Vidhisha Srivastava and Nirmal Soni also paid their respects to Bhan.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nelson Charles (@nelsoncharles258)

Deepesh Bhan reportedly collapsed early on Saturday morning while playing cricket. He was declared dead even before reaching the hospital. The 41-year-old actor is survived by his wife and one-year-old child. While the reason for his death is yet to be revealed by doctors, it has left the industry shocked.

Also read |Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain co-actors remember Deepesh Bhan: ‘A man with a heart of gold, you will be missed’

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Binaifer Kohli shared with indianexpress.com that she is yet to come to terms with the loss. “He was an amazing human being. I cannot believe that he has left us. He was like my own son and has been with us for 17 years. It’s so unfair that we had to lose him so soon. He had just lost his mother last year in November, which had left him shattered,” she said.

Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Deepesh Bhan had also worked on comedy shows like Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani, May I Come in Madam? and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

