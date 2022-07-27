Deepesh Bhan’s friend Zain Khan recalls playing cricket with actor minutes before he collapsed: ‘Jab aap apne dost ko apne haath mein khote..’

Television actor Deepesh Bhan, popular for his role in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, passed away on July 23. Ever since his death, many co-stars and friends from the television industry have expressed their shock at the sudden death of the actor. Now, his friend Zain Khan, who was playing cricket with Deepesh just before he collapsed, has recalled how the late actor’s health deteriorated suddenly, and he saw him “losing breath”.

Remembering Deepesh’s last moments, Zain shared that the Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai actor came up to him early in the morning on July 23 and told him about his plans of playing cricket since he had his call time at 1 pm. “Both of us went to play together and discussed work on our way to the cricket ground,” Zain told reporters at Deepesh’s prayer meet.

He continued, “He was in the bowling team and I was in the batting team. He bowled one over and came to me to take his cap. When he came to me, he had this sudden pain and he started losing consciousness. Eventually, he fell to the ground. I tried to hold him and I saw ki uski saansein ekdum se tez hine lagi (He was breathing heavily).”

Deepesh Bhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. (Photo: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram) Deepesh Bhan in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. (Photo: Deepesh Bhan/Instagram)

Zain Khan expressed how he was shocked to see Deepesh Bhan in that condition as he had never seen the actor fall sick. He shared that the late actor was a gym enthusiast and always stayed fit. Zain and others present at the ground called the ambulance but they didn’t wait for it to arrive. The actor said, “Kabhi ye dial kariye vo dial kariye, isliye maine bola bas gaadi nikaalo (They were like dial this, dial that. I just said let it be, just take him in our car).” But when they reached the hospital, Deepesh was declared brought dead.

For Zain, seeing Deepesh dying in front of him is a sight that will hound him for a long time. “Jab aap apne dost ko apne haath mein khote ho, toh uska jo dard hai, vo 24 ghante tumhe…(When you lose a friend in your arm, it is an unexplainable pain. I will take time to recover from this pain).”

Apart from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Deepesh Bhan had also worked in sitcoms like Faltu Utpatang Chutpati Kahani, May I Come in Madam? and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.