Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Deepak Thakur to participate in Ace of Space 2

Gangs of Wasseypur singer Deepak Thakur emerged as one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 12. And now, indianexpress.com has exclusive information that the Bihar boy is set to participate in MTV Ace of Space 2. The captive reality show hosted by Vikas Gupta will see around 12 contestants, a mix of celebs and commoners getting locked up inside the house, that shrinks every week.

Advertising

A source told indianexpress.com, “Deepak was one of the most loved housemates in Bigg Boss. His inimitable style of talking and his wit really made him popular among the masses, while the housemates found him a little irritating. This makes for a perfect combination as an Ace of Space contestant as the show almost follows the same format of Bigg Boss.”

Deepak Thakur had entered Bigg Boss along with his jodidaar, his fan Urvashi Vani. While the duo seemed to be thick friends, Deepak’s attraction towards co-contestant Somi Khan created a rift between them. Urvashi also did not like the fact that Deepak was getting involved in the politics of the game. She had sworn to never meet him again. As for Deepak, he recently featured in a music video with Somi, which garnered a positive response from all quarters.

Apart from Deepak, we have been told that Prakruti Mishra, who was the lead of &TV’s Bitti Businesswali and TikTok sensation Adnan Shaikh will also be seen participating in the show. Adnan was recently in news after he and his friends were accused of igniting hatred on the social media platform.

Advertising

Ace of Space kickstarted last year with ‘mastermind’ Vikas Gupta taking charge as the host and housemaster. He not only interacted with contestants on a daily basis but also gave them challenges that tested their skills, patience and bonding. The first season topped the rating charts that made the makers announce its next installment.

Vikas started as a creative with Balaji Telefilms and soon started his own production house. He has also served as channel head for &TV and MTV. He then participated in Bigg Boss 11 and his animosity with Shilpa Shinde brought the two enough attention. Vikas was also accused of manipulating the housemates to his advantage and so came the title of the mastermind. He ended the competition as one of the finalists.

Speaking about the show, Vikas had earlier told indianexpress.com, “To be honest, I really did not expect it would do so well. It broke all records with its high rating. The show has come as a blessing not just to me but to everyone, who has been part of the team. It really did well because of the contestants, the team and the fact that they knew what exactly the show needed. I feel no one person or thing alone can make a show. It is when different things come together, it creates magic.”

Last year, the love triangle between Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood and Chetna Pande in Ace of Space made headlines. After staying confused between the girls, Varun finally proposed Divya, and the two have been going strong ever since. The unfortunate death of ex-contestant Danish Zehen in a road accident, had also shocked the nation.