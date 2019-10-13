Deepak Singh aka M-Zee Bella wins MTV Hustle

On Sunday, Deepak Singh aka M Zee Bella was announced the winner of MTV Hustle. The one-of-a-kind rap reality series had Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari as the judges.

While Lucknow based M-Zee Bella took home the trophy, the other finalists included Kolkata’s Santhanam Srinivasan aka EPR, Amritsar boy RCR, Delhi-based King, and Bihari babu Shloka.

Through the course of the show, M-Zee Bella impressed the judges and the audience alike with his poetic touch, emotional connotations and powerful writing. His consistency and a strong control on phonetics earned him brownie points, week-on-week.

On winning MTV Hustle, M-Zee Bella in a statement said, “It was an incredible experience and I am very happy to win the title of MTV Hustle. I had few dreams that I wanted to conquer. I dedicate this win to my mother because she was a poet and never got the platform and I have always given a poetic feel to my rap. And now I just want to give a stage to my mom that she deserves, I hope I can do that.”

MTV Hustle started its journey with top 15 rappers from every nook and corner of the country, who made their way to the top, amidst fierce competition, epic face-offs and tough supervision of the judges. During the course of the show, the contestants also brought to light some serious social issues and rendered strong storytelling on gender discrimination, women empowerment, honour killing and child abuse, through their rap.

The grand finale saw breathtaking performances by Shekhar Ravjiani, who performed on his brand-new track, along with Raja Kumari and Nucleya. The original Gully boy Naezy the Baa also performed his famous rap – “Fhatke”, in addition to other renowned artistes like Brodha V, Australian hip-hop artist L-Fresh The Lion, Raftaar’s Kalamkaar Parivaar. Regional rappers from different parts of the country also performed in the finale.