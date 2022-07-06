scorecardresearch
Debina Bonnerjee was asked if she’s begun drinking after delivering daughter. Here’s what she said

Actor Debina Bonnerjee recently took to social media to respond to a user who questioned her about drinking post delivery.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 6, 2022 10:19:19 am
gurmeet and debinaGurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee with their daughter Lianna. (Photo: Debina/Instagram)

Actor and social media influencer Debina Bonnerjee was recently asked whether she had started drinking after delivering her baby. Debina shared a screenshot of the question asked to her on her Instagram story and immediately followed it up with a reply. The Instagram user had asked, “Did you start drinking? Question from a new mommy.”

The actor shared a photo of the glass which was mistaken by the user as containing alcohol, and said, “Answer is nope:- it is just sparkling water. Just presented well.”

debina (Photo: Debina/Instagram) debina pic (Photo: Debina/Instagram)

Debina Bonnerjee and her actor-husband Gurmeet Choudhary had recently taken their first trip with their newborn child Lianna. Debina had shared photos from the cruise and written about the joy they felt travelling with their little daughter. “And she is a dream to travel with. Complete travel baby. My little tornado’s first trip,” she had written.

Also Read |When Sonam Kapoor said that just because one looks like they’re ‘from the pind’ doesn’t mean they’re a good actor: ‘It’s rubbish’

Prior to that, the celebrity couple had shared a picture revealing Lianna’s face, writing,  “Introducing Lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full – knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face..@lianna_choudhary.”

Besides Lianna, the couple also has two adopted children — Pooja and Lata. Gurmeet and Debina had tied the knot in 2011, in an intimate ceremony which was attended by their close friends and family members.

