Debina Bonnerjee shuts down trolls asking why she calls her mother-in-law ‘aunty’: ‘So many questions you have…’

Debina Bonnerjee, wife of actor Gurmeet Choudhary, had a befitting reply for haters who questioned the way she was holding her newborn child and why she calls her mother-in-law aunty and not mummy. A rather annoyed Debina took to Instagram and shared a photo where she held her daughter Lianna. Gurmeet and both the mothers stood next to her.

Debina captioned the photo, “So many questions you have!! Why I hold my baby a certain way..Why I call my mother in law aunty and not mummy… Any more questions?” She also added, “All I say is I m surrounded by a few pair of protective hands as you can see.. who says it’s all fine.”

In an earlier interview with India Today, Debina had expressed her annoyance at people telling her how to look after her baby. “When people try and give an opinion on how I should treat my baby, it doesn’t bother me, but it is hurtful. I know, as an actor, I am used to trolls, but this role of mine is new. It is hurtful when people say things like ‘at least hold the baby correctly.” she said.

She added, “People do not understand that I am the mother and if I am holding the baby I have brought into this world with so much love, why would I be careless? If I feel that the baby is comfortable and I am comfortable holding my baby that way, I am such a strong person, and my one hand is enough to hold her. So, when people say something like that, it reminds me of the phrase in Hindi ‘maa se jyada mausi ko dard (a Hindi proverb)’.”

Gurmeet and Debina had welcomed Lianna in April, this year. They shared a photo and wrote, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our baby girl into this world. 3.4.2022 Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love and gratitude Gurmeet and Debina.” The couple, who got married in 2011, and starred together in several reality shows, including Nach Baliye, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.