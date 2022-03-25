Debina Bonnerjee shares pics from her traditional Bengali baby shower: ‘Wanted to keep it private’

Television actor and soon to be mother, Debina Bonnerjee has shared stunning pictures from her baby shower. Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee had announced that they are expecting a baby together, in February 2022.

In this set of pictures that Debina shared, she was decked in a traditional red dress, paired with stunning temple jewellery, for her traditional Bengali baby shower ceremony called ‘Saadh’.

Debina shared how her mother cooked her favourite food items to celebrate this special time in her life. She wrote, ““Saadh” or desire in English. Desire for food of a pregnant woman is celebrated by the maternal side ( here my mother) by cooking all food the woman loves ..”Baby shower” in western country and “godh bharayi” in north India saadh in Bengali.”

“I didn’t particularly crave for anything during the whole journey .. so all things my mother could think of she cooked. Wanted to keep it private and entirely upto myself as I already feel a company 🤰 Sending you all wishes 😇,” Debina added.

On Thursday, Debina had taken to her social media platforms to share a lovely and poignant update as she entered the third trimester of her pregnancy. Sharing a beautiful black-and-white photo of herself that showed off her baby bump, Debina mentioned the mixed ride that pregnancy is — a blend of multiple unending worries and joys.

Debina Bonnerjee is married to popular TV star and dancer Gurmeet Choudhary. This will be their third child together. They are parents to two adopted daughters.