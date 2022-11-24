Debina Bonnerjee posts cosy picture with her new baby, shares a poem about becoming a mother again: ‘Your firsts will all be lasts for me’

Television actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their second child, a daughter, on November 11. Now, Debina has shared the baby’s first picture on social media. In a post, she wrote that she’s more calm this time around than she was when she welcomed her first daughter in March this year.

Debina also shared a poem about becoming a mother for the second time. In the picture shared by Debina, she’s seen wearing a pink suit and holding her baby in her arms. She did not reveal the baby’s face, as she covered it with a pink heart emoticon.

The poem reads, “TO MY SECOND CHILD, You’re not my first, that much is true. I loved another before loving you. I’m a different mother this time around. More calm and confident I’ve found. Since you came, there’s a new dimension. Two children now want my attention. I was so excited first time around. This time I want to slow things down. Your ‘firsts’ will all be ‘lasts’ for me. Last crawl and last to ride my knee. You were not my firstborn this is true, But the last child I will have is you. You’re the last lullaby I’ll ever sing. And ‘lasts’ are a special kind of thing.” Debina UK-based poet Emma Robinson for her caption.

Debina’s post received a lot of love from her colleagues from the TV fraternity and her fans. Tannaz Irani took to the comments section and wrote, “Awwwwww this is so beautiful. Congratulations!,” Shubhangi Atre wrote, “Congratulations Debi❤️ Love and blessings to little one.” One fan shared that their baby and Debina’s daughter Lianna’s birthday is on the same day, they wrote, “Apki 1st baby ka Birth date & mera baby ka same hain.”

Debina and Gurmeet tied the knot in 2011. They first met on the sets of Raayana (2008), a TV show in which they played Sita and Ram respectively. The couple embraced parenthood when they welcomed their first daughter Lianna on April 3, this year.