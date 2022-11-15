scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 15, 2022

Debina Bonnerjee says questions like ‘khushkhabri kab de rahi ho’ are insensitive: ‘To a person who is trying, it is very hurtful’

Debina Bonnerjee has been very vocal about her pregnancy journey. In a recent interview, the actor spoke about how dealing with society's expectations felt really difficult while she was trying to make peace with her body.

Gurmeet Choudhary, debina pregnancyGurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee welcomed their second daughter recently. (Photo: Gurmeet Choudhary/Instagram)

Actor Debina Bonnerjee has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey. The actor, in many of her YouTube videos, has spoken about her IVF journey and how the process was quite a challenge for her and husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary. In a recent interview, which appears to have been taken before she welcomed her second daughter last week, Debina spoke about how phrases like ‘khushkhabri kab de rahi ho? (when are you giving the good news?)’ really bothered her when she was trying to get pregnant.

Debina shared with Bollywood Bubble that she was feeling like her ‘body was failing her’ and in the midst of dealing with her own IVF procedure, she had many relatives and friends who would constantly ask her about her pregnancy, which made her feel very cornered. Talking about the comment that really bothered her, she said, “‘Khushkhabri kab de rahi ho? (When are you giving the good news?)’ I just felt that otherwise, are you not happy? I mean is that the only factor that makes you happy? Otherwise, I as a person, can’t make you happy? So these kind of phrases, these kind of one liners was very hurtful.”

She continued, “Maybe it was out of concern from somewhere but to a person who is trying and yet it is not happening, it is very hurtful. I used to get these small remarks everywhere and I used to get so sensitive.” Devina said she felt “very cornered, very devastated, and I felt like in my space, I am just alone.”

Also Read |‘Send Rs 500 to Aamir Khan if you enjoyed Laal Singh Chaddha on OTT,’ says Manav Vij as he claims producers’ suffered due to ‘people’s stupidity’

Debina shared that she was dealing with endometriosis, adenomyosis and the couple eventually went for IVF but in the beginning, she would often feel like a zombie. “Every day I was just looking at myself and I was just living like a zombie. I was shooting, I was showing that (I was) happy, I was happy also but whenever there was nobody around me, I used to think that I am not capable.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...Premium
‘Not here, but doesn’t mean absent’: Gujarat Cong waits...
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Hardeep Puri inadvertently ‘likes’ Congre...
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...Premium
With rooftop ride and beach stroll, a stunt and some spectacle, Pawan Kal...
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...Premium
Delhi murder: Live-in partner Shraddha Walkar’s body in the fridge,...

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April 2022. The parents welcomed their second daughter on November 11.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 15-11-2022 at 04:10:08 pm
Next Story

Olivia Wilde on single parenting after split from Jason Sudeikis: ‘Reshaping a family is tricky’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Bhavana Pandey poses with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday
Bhavana Pandey poses with Gauri Khan, Chunky Panday shares photos from Monaco wedding
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 15: Latest News
Advertisement