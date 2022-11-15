Debina Bonnerjee says questions like ‘khushkhabri kab de rahi ho’ are insensitive: ‘To a person who is trying, it is very hurtful’

Actor Debina Bonnerjee has been quite vocal about her pregnancy journey. The actor, in many of her YouTube videos, has spoken about her IVF journey and how the process was quite a challenge for her and husband, actor Gurmeet Choudhary. In a recent interview, which appears to have been taken before she welcomed her second daughter last week, Debina spoke about how phrases like ‘khushkhabri kab de rahi ho? (when are you giving the good news?)’ really bothered her when she was trying to get pregnant.

Debina shared with Bollywood Bubble that she was feeling like her ‘body was failing her’ and in the midst of dealing with her own IVF procedure, she had many relatives and friends who would constantly ask her about her pregnancy, which made her feel very cornered. Talking about the comment that really bothered her, she said, “‘Khushkhabri kab de rahi ho? (When are you giving the good news?)’ I just felt that otherwise, are you not happy? I mean is that the only factor that makes you happy? Otherwise, I as a person, can’t make you happy? So these kind of phrases, these kind of one liners was very hurtful.”

She continued, “Maybe it was out of concern from somewhere but to a person who is trying and yet it is not happening, it is very hurtful. I used to get these small remarks everywhere and I used to get so sensitive.” Devina said she felt “very cornered, very devastated, and I felt like in my space, I am just alone.”

Debina shared that she was dealing with endometriosis, adenomyosis and the couple eventually went for IVF but in the beginning, she would often feel like a zombie. “Every day I was just looking at myself and I was just living like a zombie. I was shooting, I was showing that (I was) happy, I was happy also but whenever there was nobody around me, I used to think that I am not capable.”

Debina and Gurmeet welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April 2022. The parents welcomed their second daughter on November 11.