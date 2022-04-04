Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary welcome baby girl, share first video: ‘With utmost gratitude…’

Actors Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have announced that they have welcomed their first child, a baby daughter. Gurmeet shared the news on social media, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 🌸. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

The couple had shared the news of pregnancy on social media. “To Becoming 3. Choudhary junior coming. Seeking your blessings. #parentstobe #gurbina.” The couple was seen twinning in black in the new picture. The photo showed Debina’s baby bump. She has shared her pregnancy journey on social media, calling it a mix of joy and some tough moments.

See more photos from Debina Bonnerjee’s pregnancy:

Gurmeet and Debina worked together in the TV show Ramayan as Ram and Sita. Before becoming household names from their roles in the mythological show, the couple starred together in a Tamil show, titled Mayavi.The duo adopted two girls Pooja and Lata in 2017 from his hometown in Jamarpur, Bihar.

Gurmeet and Debina first got married secretly in 2006, and solemnised their relationship in front of their friends and family in 2011.