Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary reveal their baby girl’s name, share her Instagram account: ‘Hello world…’

Actors and couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary have introduced their newborn baby girl to the world and have also revealed her name. Called Lianna Choudhary, the little one even has her own Instagram account.

While sharing a photo of the baby, in which she can be seen lying on her back and her name tag visible, the couple wrote, “Hello world we named our daughter LIANNA. Welcome our dear daughter @lianna_choudhary to Instagram 🌸💖. Thank you @ridham_feltcrafts for the personalised name tag 💖🙏🏻.”

Earlier this month, Debina and Gurmeet had announced the birth of Lianna. Gurmeet had shared the news on social media, writing, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our BABY GIRL into this world. 3.4.2022 🌸. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

Gurmeet and Debina are known for working together in the mythological TV show Ramayan in the main roles of Ram and Sita. Before that, they had starred together in a Tamil TV show called Mayavi. Lianna is their third child. Previously, they had adopted two girls, Pooja and Lata, in 2017, from Bihar.