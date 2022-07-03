Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary share first photo with daughter Lianna: ‘Our heart united into one’

Actors and real-life couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary welcomed their baby girl on April 3 this year. The couple has finally shared the first photo revealing their daughter’s face, whom they have named Lianna Choudhary.

In the click, Debina and Gurmeet can be seen planting a kiss on Lianna’s head.

Sharing the photo from the family photo shoot, Debine wrote, “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full – knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face.”

Many fans and friends have reacted to this post. Anita Hassanandani reacted with a heart emoji in the comments section while Kishwer Merchantt wrote, “cuteness 🧿❤️❤️.” Gurmeet and Debina worked together in the mythological TV show Ramayan; they played Ram and Sita.

Debina and Gurmeet had announced the birth of Lianna via social media. “With utmost gratitude we welcome our BABY GIRL into this world. 3.4.2022 🌸. Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina,” they posted then.

Over the moments the happy parents have shared many posts with the kid but made sure to keep the baby’s face hidden.

See more photos of Debina and Gurmeet with their baby Lianna Choudhary:

The couple are also parents to adopted daughters, Pooja and Lata.