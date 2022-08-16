Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary expecting second baby together: ‘Few decisions are divinely timed’

August 16, 2022 11:49:54 am
Television actors and real life couple Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary are expecting their second baby soon. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, in April this year.
Debina, who’s excited to be a mommy once again, shared a picture of herself hugging Gurmeet along with their daughter, and gave a glimpse of an ultrasound image, and wrote, “Few decisions are divinely timed and nothing can change that…this is one such blessing..coming soon to complete us.”
As soon as the couple shared the good news, their fans and friends shared their best wishes. Mahi Vij wrote, “Woooohoooo”, actor and mommy blogger Priyanka Kalantri commented, “Wohoooooooo. My second munchkin ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️“. Many others filled up the comments section with heart icon.
Debina and Gurmeet recently shared first pictures of their daughter Lianna Choudhary with a beautiful family portrait, where both the parents were seen kissing their baby. Along with the picture, the new mother had written, “Introducing lianna… our heart united into one. Our hearts are so full – knowing that we are part of a beautiful community of such genuine people.. who prayed for her and waited and longed to see her face.”
The couple, through out their pregnancy, have given a peek into their lives and how Debina coped with endometriosis and also shared that they had struggled to conceive a baby because of her medical condition for a very long time.
