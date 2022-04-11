Debina Bonnerjee gives a sneak peek into her daughter’s nursery, watch video

Actor Debina Bonnerjee, who welcomed her first baby earlier this month, gave a sneak peek into her nursery. In a video shared on Instagram, the actor showed her fans the baby’s cot that she called her ‘best investment’. Shot while Debina was still pregnant, the actor said that she was very particular about the bed that she got for her child. She went on to reveal the many functions of the ‘rocker-cum-bed’ which she shared can even be turned into a sofa when the kid outgrows it.

The nursery, as seen in the video, is painted in white with pastel coloured walls. There is a section which has animals painted on it, while another corner has a shelf placed. With wooden finish walls and windows, the room looks straight out of a nursery poem book photo.

Recently, Debina Bonnerjee had shared a video of hers singing a Bengali lullaby to her little one. As she rocked the baby, she sang the popular song “Ei monn jokhon tokhon baikul”. She captioned the post, “A Bengali mother singing Bengali lullaby. May be I understand the meaning of mother tongue even more today .”

Debina Bonnerjee is married to popular actor Gurmeet Choudhary. Announcing the arrival of the baby, the actors posted a beautiful video with their little princess. They captioned the post, “With utmost gratitude we welcome our “BABY GIRL” into this world. 3.4.2022 . Thank you for all your love and blessings. Love & Gratitude Gurmeet & Debina.”

Gurmeet and Debina worked together in the TV show Ramayan as Ram and Sita. Before becoming household names from their roles in the mythological show, the couple starred together in a Tamil show, titled Mayavi.The duo adopted two girls Pooja and Lata in 2017 from his hometown in Jamarpur, Bihar.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee first got married secretly in 2006, and solemnised their relationship in front of their friends and family in 2011.