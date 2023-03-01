scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Debina Bonnerjee detected with Influenza B virus, says ‘staying away from babies now’

Debina Bonnerjee has been detected with Influenza B virus after she came back from Sri Lanka. The actor's daughters and husband Gurmeet Choudhary, however, tested negative.

Debina Bonnerjee has been detected with the Influenza B virus. (Photo: Debina/Instagram)

Debina Bonnerjee, who recently returned from a family trip in Sri Lanka, has been detected with the Influenza B virus. The actor on Tuesday took to Instagram to inform her followers about the same. She also added that as a precaution, she’s staying away from daughters Lianna and Divisha. Debina also shared that she was showing symptoms of fever and cough.

Giving her latest health update, her manager told indianexpress.com that while there’s no fever now, she still has a cough and cold but can move around. The doctor has advised taking a lot of fluids and rest. “There’s no need to worry, she will soon jump back to good health,” they added.

As per her team, after returning from Sri Lanka, Debina caught a cold and it wasn’t getting better, hence she decided to go for the test. As per the actor’s spokesperson, her daughters tested negative and as a precaution, the mother of two has isolated herself. They added that the actor is already under medication and on the road to recovery.

“I would like to say that she is recovering, taking good precautions, eating well and making sure her babies are away and looked after well. Debina is on her road to recovery and will be back stronger,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Debina Bonnerjee, who’s married to Gurmeet Choudhary, recently traveled to Sri Lanka to celebrate Valentine’s Day and also their wedding anniversary. After 11 years of marriage, they welcomed their first daughter Lianna in April 2022 via IVF. However, soon after Debina got pregnant again naturally. This made the couple call their second child Dvisha a ‘miracle baby’, who was born in November last year.

This was their daughters’ first international trip and the actor kept fans updated about their vacation via social media. Through her vlogs, she also informed her followers about the issues they faced with two toddlers. Debina posted a video revealing how her younger daughter kept crying in the flight and they ran out of formula milk. The actor also forgot her phone in the hotel and came back to India. However, the hotel authorities will be delivering the phone back to them soon.

First published on: 01-03-2023 at 11:31 IST
Akshay Kumar
Ranbir Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, Akshay Kumar: 7 celebrity photos you should not miss today
