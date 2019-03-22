Deadwood the Movie teaser: Swearengen and Bullock are back in this HBO movie

At least two movie spinoffs of acclaimed HBO shows are in development — The Sopranos and Deadwood. While we are not sure if the former would work without the late James Gandolfini (and whether we need a prequel), the latter looks like the real deal.

A teaser for the upcoming Western movie has been released by HBO. There is nothing much in terms of plot, and it appears things in Deadwood, South Dakota are nearly the same as we left them in 2006. We expect the movie to be similar to an action-packed episode of the show, which is more than good enough.

Most of what we see is Al Swearengen (Ian McShane) and Seth Bullock (Timothy Olyphant) holding a conversation in The Gem Saloon.

David Milch, the creator of the TV series, has written the script. Daniel Minahan, an HBO veteran, is directing Deadwood: The Movie. Other beloved characters are back as well.

Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst) also return in Deadwood: The Movie.

Ian McShane also stars in Starz’s Neil Gaiman adaptation American Gods, whose second season is currently on air. Olyphant will appear in Quentin Tarantino’s high-profile Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, perhaps in a guest capacity.

The movie’s synopsis reads, “Former rivalries are reignited, alliances are tested and old wounds are reopened, as all are left to navigate the inevitable changes that modernity and time have wrought. Starring Ian McShane, Timothy Olyphant, and Molly Parker. Deadwood: The Movie premieres May 31 on HBO.”