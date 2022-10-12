DCW chief gets rape threats after seeking Sajid Khan’s ouster from Bigg Boss 16, files FIR

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal claimed that she’s been getting rape threats ever since she took a stand against Sajid Khan’s presence on Bigg Boss 16. On Wednesday, she tweeted a screenshot of her Instagram profile with the offensive messages. She added that she is being harassed ever since she wrote a letter to Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur seeking Sajid’s ouster from the reality show. The filmmaker was among those accused during India’s MeToo movement.

Maliwal added in her tweet that she has already filed a police complaint and was hoping that the culprits face stern punishment. Sharing the screenshots, the DCW chief wrote in Hindi, “Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get #SajidKhan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop us. I am filing a complaint with Delhi Police so that they can register an FIR and investigate the matter. The ones behind this should be arrested soon.”

After the first episode of Bigg Boss 16 was aired on October 1, Maliwal took to Twitter to inform that she has already written to Anurag Thakur to take cognizance of Sajid being on the show. She tweeted in Hindi, “Ten women had accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now, this man has been given a place in Bigg Boss, which is wrong. I have written to @ianuragthakur to have Sajid Khan removed from this show.”

Sajid Khan was accused of sexual harassment and inappropriate behaviour by several women during the MeToo movement in 2018. The filmmaker was suspended for a year by the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) in 2018 after multiple women accused him of sexual harassment.

Neither Sajid, the makers, host Salman Khan nor any contestant addressed the matter. Instead Sajid was being portrayed as a hero in the first week of the show. The filmmaker too went on to claim he is an expert in the game, as he belittled his ‘TV actors’ co-contestants.

While many celebrities have remained silent on the subject, others like Sona Mohapatra condemned his participation and called out those who were quiet on the subject, including Farhan Akhtar. Actor Devoleena Bhattacharjee is the latest to have condemned the show and told Aaj Tak, “It breaks my heart to see him on national television, trying to prove he is a hero. I feel bad thinking where our society is headed, she said.

Bigg Boss 16 airs on Colors,