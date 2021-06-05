David Schwimmer treats fans to behind-the-scenes look at Friends reunion special: Forever grateful

It’s almost as if it’s the ’90s again! David Schwimmer who played the role of the hapless paleontologist in the hugely popular sitcom Friends, took to Instagram and shared several behind-the-scenes photos from the recently released Friends reunion special, giving fans a glimpse into what it took to reunite the gang after 17 years.

In one photo, all six of them are on a zoom call. Schwimmer, who has Matt LeBlanc as his background, is busy laughing with Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Le Blanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow. “Cast zoom, planning the reunion,” captioned Schwimmer, who also posted a photo taken from set that showed his friends getting touched up by a makeup team.

“Photo shoot with @markseliger (can u spot him?)” he wrote in the caption.

In his post, Schwimmer shared a throwback photo of himself and his co-stars in a huddle before the final hurrah of the show. He shared another photo of the cast huddling together during the reunion special.

“Thank you @hbomax for bringing us back together…” Schwimmer added.

The reunion special, hosted by James Corden, saw the show’s cast — along with co-creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane and executive producer Kevin Bright, revisiting the series and remembering best moments from the show that ran from 1994-2004. Several revelations were made, including the fact that Schwimmer almost didn’t do the show, as well as the fact that Schwimmer and Aniston had a ‘crush’ on each other while filming the first season.

“At some point, we were crushing hard on each other,” Schwimmer said, “But it was like two ships passing, because one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that.”

Initially, Schwimmer didn’t want to do the show as he had a difficult experience with another show and didn’t want to return to television. Kauffmann and Crane had to beg him to take on Friends.

“We assured him that whatever his past experience was, this was going to be different. We promise,” Crane said. “And he came on board.”