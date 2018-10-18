Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali actor Gurdeep Kohli: The entire Rajasthani queen feel is amazing

Gurdeep Kohli will be seen playing Queen Jodha in Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali .

Gurdeep Kohli is seen playing Queen Jodha in Colors’ historical drama Dastaan-E-Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali. The 38-year-old recently spoke to indianexpress.com about her role, comparisons with other actors and being a working mother.

Sharing her reasons for taking up the series, Gurdeep said, “We have studied so much about this era and even watched films and shows. There are few roles that you really want to do. And I always wanted to do a period drama. The entire Rajasthani queen feel is amazing. So, when I got the opportunity, I grabbed it. It’s actually so much fun. I know there would be a lot of people who would want to be in my shoes. I am really happy with this role. My opening scene even had me fighting in the battlefield like a warrior. And people will see so many shades of Jodha, from being a mother, wife to even a sautan.”

The actor will be seen playing mother to the grownup Shaheer Sheikh. Ask her if that was a reason of worry for her and she smiled to say, “Not really. See, Jodha would have been just 14-15 years when she got married and then had kids shortly. In this new age, we find it odd but that’s what happened then. Also, as an actor that’s my challenge to play the character convincingly and make it look real.”

The role of Jodha has been portrayed by Paridhi Sharma on television and Aishwarya Rai in Bollywood. When asked if she feels there would be any comparisons, Gurdeep said, “Everybody has their own way of portraying a character. So, neither do I fear it nor do I feel people will compare us. Each will have its own charm.”

While many actors see a roadblock after getting married and having kids, Gurdeep’s career has been on the up and up. “I think my kids have been really lucky. After being a mother, I am being floored with work. Hats off to the makers who are offering me such meaty roles. It clearly shows that the stereotype has been broken. Now, being a mother will not stop actors from getting good roles. I really feel blessed with this change.”

The actor has done minuscule roles in Bollywood and when asked what kept her away from doing more films, Gurdeep said, “I wanted to be a good mother. Film requires a lot of traveling which I couldn’t do earlier. Now that my kids are growing up, I can take up more projects. As for television, I was really disappointed with what happened with Sethji. It was my comeback show and it got wrapped up overnight. But then I got busy with my web show Kehne Ko Humsafar Hai and now I have this.”

Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali airs Monday-Friday at 8:30 pm on Colors.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd