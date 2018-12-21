Rannvijay Singha, Raftaar and Divya Agarwal pay tribute to Danish Zehen

The death of Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen has left the entertainment world in a state of shock. After host of the show Vikas Gupta shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram account, a host of celebrities, including other contestants of the show, took to social media to post condolences.

Danish passed away after succumbing to injuries following a car accident on Thursday in Mumbai. He was 21. Danish had recently been evicted from Ace of Space.

The contestants of the show have been informed about Danish’s demise. A source close to Ace of Space exclusively told indianexpress.com, “We decided to share the news with the contestants as they deserved to know the truth. Vikas went inside the house and personally shared the unfortunate news with them. As expected, they were left shattered and broke down. They did not even want to have dinner and were crying uncontrollably.”

Actor and host Ranvijay Singha took to his Instagram handle to share a photo of Danish and wrote in the caption of the photo, “I pray that u rest in peace brother @danish_zehen 1997- ∞”

Musician Raftaar shared Rannvijay’s post and wrote, “Watch us from above. Amen.”

Ace of Space contestants Varun Sood and Divya Agarwal also took to social media to share their grief. While Varun wrote, “Lots of love and light to you mere bhai. You’ll forever be in hearts,” Divya shared a video of Danish with a lovely post, extolling Danish’s resilience and never-say-die spirit.