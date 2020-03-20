Daniel Dae Kim tests positive for coronavirus, urges people to ‘stop prejudice against Asians’

Daniel Dae Kim has tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Daniel Dae Kim/Instagram) Daniel Dae Kim has tested positive for coronavirus. (Photo: Daniel Dae Kim/Instagram)

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, known for his work on TV shows like Lost and Hawaii Five-O, has been tested positive for coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to share the news.

Kim shared a 10-minute video on Instagram with a caption that read, “My experience fighting the coronavirus. Hi everyone- yesterday I was diagnosed with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Looks like I’ll be ok, but I wanted to share my journey with you in the hopes that you find it informative or helpful. Hope you all stay safe, calm, and above all, healthy.”

In the Instagram video, Daniel Dae Kim urged people to “stop the prejudice and senseless violence against Asian people” after the coronavirus outbreak. He also took a shot at US President Donald Trump as he pointed out that he could have called the virus “New York virus” since that’s where he contracted it but wouldn’t do that since it would be “silly.” POTUS had called it the “Chinese virus” a few days ago.

While Kim has been practicing self-quarantine ever since he got back to Hawaii, the actor apologised to all those he might have come in contact with while he was still asymptomatic. He specifically mentioned the cast and crew of the medical drama series New Amsterdam with whom he was working at the time. Kim was playing a doctor on the show who has been recruited to fight against a flu pandemic.

Daniel Dae Kim also offered to donate antibodies, if needed, to develop a vaccine for the virus.

He concluded the video with a joke, “I guess it is nice to be mentioned in the same breath as Tom Hanks and Idris Elba. Two of my favourite actors.”

