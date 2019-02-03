Dance Plus 4 winner Chetan Salunkhe: I want to buy a house for my parents

“Honestly, I never expected to win Dance Plus 4,” shared Chetan Salunkhe after winning the reality show. The 19-year-old from Pune beat Aanchal-Sujan, Vartika Jha and V Unbeatable to take home the trophy and prize money of Rs 25 lakh.

After his big win, Chetan, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I was the last contestant to reach the finale. It was such a tough competition that I had no hopes of winning the show. When my name was announced, I was actually numb for a few moments. I did not know how to react. It was only when I saw my father rejoicing that I knew my dreams have come true. It was such a special moment for me.”

For the young champion, it was his honesty that touched the audiences’ heart. “I have never shied away from talking about my past life. I come from a very humble background. But unfortunately no one supports talent and art in my hometown. People would pass snide remarks and make fun of me. But that only gave me more strength. And now, I have young kids telling me that they are inspired by me. That feels surreal,” shared Chetan Salunkhe.

Chetan trained himself in dance by watching YouTube videos. While most prefer learning hip-hop or Bollywood, Chetan picked the untrodden path of popping. His exemplary moves also won him the title of popping badshah in the show. Sharing that the challenges in the dance form got him more interested, the 19-year-old said, “Since with popping, you cannot innovate much, it got me intrigued. Through the show, I created some steps and popped while lying down and even in the air. It is indeed a difficult dance form but that’s the real fun. I must admit, in the last four months on the show, I have learned more than I had in my life.”

Talking about his mentor Punit J Pathak, Chetan Salunkhe said, “I am so lucky that I was in his team. Punit sir cared and loved us like an elder brother. I remember I was not well, and yet wanted to perform. He gave me an earful that day but was also proud of my act. He stayed with us day and night during the rehearsal and worked more than us. Also, he has a fabulous team. Each day with them was a learning experience for me.”

As for the super judge Remo D’souza, the Dance Plus 4 winner said, “He is so hard to impress. Initially, I was really scared of Remo sir. He is a strict judge but only because he is passionate about dance. Through my journey, I wanted to impress Remo sir. All the dance moves that I innovated were dedicated to him.”

Chetan was nicknamed Shravan Kumar for his love towards his parents. He shared, “I have always been clear that I want to buy a house for them. That will be the priority for now. I never thought that I would be on Dance Plus and even win it. It was all God’s will. So I don’t want to plan at all. I will take opportunities as and when it comes.”

Hosted by Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra, Dance Plus 4 had Punit J Pathak, Dharmesh Yelande and Shakti Mohan as the mentors.