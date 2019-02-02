Chetan Salunkhe wins Dance Plus 4

Chetan Salunkhe on Saturday emerged as the winner of Dance Plus 4. The other finalists on the Remo D’souza-hosted dance reality show were Aanchal-Sujan, Vartika Jha and V Unbeatable. Apart from the winner’s trophy, Chetan took home prize money of Rs 25 lakh. Chetan was part of Punit J Pathak’s team. Aanchal-Sujan, also from Team Punit, became the runner-up.

Hailing from Pune, the 19-year-old Chetan is a self-trained dancer. While his mother is a house help, his father works as a daily labourer. Chetan’s determination to win the show for his parents earned him the title of Shravan Kumar on Dance Plus 4. The young dancer was also nicknamed ‘popping badshah’ for his exemplary moves.

On the show, Chetan Salunkhe opened up about his financial challenges and how he had no money to even get formal dance training. He also shared how a number of dance schools rejected him saying he will never be able to attempt the popping dance. Chetan then trained himself by seeing videos on YouTube and dancing at night under the street light.

In the finale episode, Chetan performed with international star Marquese Scott. Popular Marathi actors Siddharth Jadhav and Ketki Mategaonkar also came on the show to support Chetan. The young champ, who is a crazy fan of Ketki, was surprised to see her on the stage.

The finale of Dance Plus 4 also saw the presence of some popular celebrities. Nora Fatehi showcased her belly dancing skills and Mouni Roy paid homage to iconic female Bollywood stars Vyjayanthimala, Sridevi, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit. Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit were also seen promoting their upcoming comedy-drama Total Dhamaal during the finale. Singer Kumar Sanu graced the occasion and crooned some of his hit numbers.

Judged by Bollywood choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’souza, Dance Plus 4 had Punit J Pathak, Shakti Mohan and Dharmesh as the mentors.