Dance Plus 4 mentor Shakti Mohan: I would choose to be a contestant any day

Shakti Mohan says being on stage as a performer is much more stress-free.

Dance Plus is back with yet another season on Star Plus. Judged by Remo D’souza, the reality series has ace dancers Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh and Punit J Pathak as mentors. The dance show is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra.

At the recently held launch of the show, Shakti shared that she was really excited about the season.

“The talent that comes on the show is just amazing. They inspire me so much. It’s unbelievable that even with nothing in their pockets, they create magic on the stage. I feel proud that I am from a country which exhibits such talent from every corner,” shared the Dance India Dance winner in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

The talented dancer has been on both sides of the stage. Having started as a contestant, she has now turned into a mentor-judge. When asked about the journey, the 32-year-old said, “I like being on stage more. That’s stress free. Being on the panel is a big responsibility and you need to keep a check on a lot of things. Honestly, I would choose to be a contestant any day.”

Shakti Mohan with Punit, Dharmesh and Raghav on sets of Dance Plus season 4.

Shakti also enjoyed popularity with her fiction show Dil Dostii Dance. But she shared that she gets offended when tagged as an actor. “I don’t like acting at all. People always assume that once you are in a reality show, you will become an actor for fame and money. But I did not choose this to become popular. Dance is my passion and love, and I am not abandoning it for anything,” she said with a smile.

Talking about her dance studio Nritya Shakti, the choreographer said, “It’s my home. I stay there day long and only go to my house to sleep. After training these kids, I realised I was born for this. It’s so blissful to impart knowledge to others. Seeing the joy in my students’ eyes gives me so much satisfaction.”

Dance Plus sees Raghav, Punit and Dharmesh always making fun of Shakti but the girl has no complains. “We are all like a family. Raghav and I fight like cats and dogs. There is just no filter to our banter. I think that’s unique in Dance Plus. We have fun and it shows on camera,” concluded Shakti.

Dance Plus 4 airs every weekend at 8 pm on Star Plus.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd