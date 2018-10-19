Most watched Indian TV shows: Dance Plus 4 opens with a bang, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 drops down TRP chart

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 41 are here. Remo Dsouza judged Dance Plus 4 opened with a bang, securing the sixth place on the TRP chart. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 dropped down two places from last week and is placed at the number five position. The other shows in the top five include Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. While Bigg Boss 12 saw a rise in numbers, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay has dropped down to the bottom of the list. The makers are hopeful that Hina Khan’s entry as Komolika will help boost the show. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.
Note: All impressions in 000s
