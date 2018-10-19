Most watched Indian TV shows: Dance Plus 4 opens with a bang, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 drops down TRP chart

Follow Us:
Friday, October 19, 2018
Reality show Dance Plus 4 opened with a bang, securing the sixth place on the TRP chart.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: October 19, 2018 9:54:19 am

dance plus 4 BARC rating While Naagin 3 continues to top the chart, Dance Plus 4 is the new entrant in the most watched TV show list.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 41 are here. Remo Dsouza judged Dance Plus 4 opened with a bang, securing the sixth place on the TRP chart. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 dropped down two places from last week and is placed at the number five position. The other shows in the top five include Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. While Bigg Boss 12 saw a rise in numbers, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay has dropped down to the bottom of the list. The makers are hopeful that Hina Khan’s entry as Komolika will help boost the show. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

Naagin 3 1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 9056
Kundali Bhagya 2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7469
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7312
Kulfi Kumar Bajewala 4. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6731
amitabh bachchan kaun banega crorepati KBC 10 5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 (Sony TV) – 6111
dance plus 4 6. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 5963
Indian Idol 7. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5949
Ishq Subhan Allah 8. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5825
Kumkum Bhagya 9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5712
10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5661
Shakti 11. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5501
radhakrishna on star bharat 12. RadhaKrishna (Star Bharat) – 5445
bigg boss 12 13. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4816
Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega 14. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4805
Nazar 15. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4741
Ishq Mein Marjawan 16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4714
Tujhse Hai Raabta 17. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4681
Kasautii Zindagii Kay 18. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4641
Krishna Chali London 19. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4628
Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat 20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4183

