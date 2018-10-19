Most watched Indian TV shows: Dance Plus 4 opens with a bang, Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 drops down TRP chart

While Naagin 3 continues to top the chart, Dance Plus 4 is the new entrant in the most watched TV show list.

The Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) ratings for week 41 are here. Remo Dsouza judged Dance Plus 4 opened with a bang, securing the sixth place on the TRP chart. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 dropped down two places from last week and is placed at the number five position. The other shows in the top five include Naagin 3, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kullfi Kumar Bajewala. While Bigg Boss 12 saw a rise in numbers, Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay has dropped down to the bottom of the list. The makers are hopeful that Hina Khan’s entry as Komolika will help boost the show. Coming to channels, Star Plus continued to be the numero uno GEC in the urban market. It is followed by Sony TV, Zee TV and Colors.

Note: All impressions in 000s

1. Naagin-3 (Colors) – 9056

2. Kundali Bhagya (Zee TV) – 7469

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (Star Plus) – 7312

4. Kullfi Kumar Bajewala (Star Plus) – 6731

5. Kaun Banega Crorepati 10 (Sony TV) – 6111

6. Dance Plus 4 (Star Plus) – 5963

7. Indian Idol (Sony TV) – 5949

8. Ishq Subhan Allah (Zee TV) – 5825

9. Kumkum Bhagya (Zee TV) – 5712

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (SAB TV) – 5661

11. Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki (Colors) – 5501

12. RadhaKrishna (Star Bharat) – 5445

13. Bigg Boss 12 (Colors) – 4816

14. Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega (Zee TV) – 4805

15. Nazar (Star Plus) – 4741

16. Ishq Mein Marjawan (Colors) – 4714

17. Tujhse Hai Raabta (Zee TV) – 4681

18. Kasautii Zindagii Kay (Star Plus) – 4641

19. Krishna Chali London (Star Plus) – 4628

20. Nimki Mukhiya (Star Bharat) – 4183

