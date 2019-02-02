Dance Plus 4 finale: When and where to watch the grand finale episode

Star Plus’ dance reality show Dance Plus 4 will get its winner tonight. Judged by director-choreographer Remo D’Souza, the show has four finalists–Vartika Jha, Chetan Salunkhe, V Unbeatable team and Sujan and Anchal.

Apart from Remo, the show has ace dancers and choreographers Shakti Mohan, Dharmesh and Punit J Pathak as mentors. Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra are seen as the hosts of the show.

Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Madhuri Dixit will be seen promoting their upcoming comedy-drama Total Dhamaal on the show’s grand finale episode. Singer Kumar Sanu will also croon some of his hit numbers.

Nora Fatehi who has won the hearts of many with her dance moves in several Bollywood songs will perform on her hit songs like “Dilbar Dilbar” and “Kamariya”. Mouni Roy who made her debut in Bollywood with Akshay Kumar starrer Gold will make the finale episode special with her tribute to yesteryear Bollywood divas Vyjayanthimala, Sridevi, Rekha and Madhuri Dixit.

Wondering when and where to watch the finale of Dance Plus 4?

The grand finale of Dance Plus 4 will air on Star Plus on February 2 from 8 pm onwards. In case, you miss it, you can watch the finale episode later on digital streaming service Hotstar.