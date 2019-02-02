Dance Plus 4 finale LIVE UPDATES: Madhuri, Anil and Riteish promote Total Dhamaal

The grand finale of Dance Plus 4 is being aired on Star Plus. The contestants who are vying for the winner’s trophy are Vartika Jha, Chetan Salunkhe, V Unbeatable team and Sujan & Anchal.
The finale episode will feature several celebrity appearances including Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Kumar Sanu, Ankita Lokhande, Nora Fatehi and Mouni Roy.
Dance Plus 4 is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra. While Remo D’Souza is the ‘super judge’, Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande mentor their teams and also judge the performances.
Chetan performs
Finalist Chetan Salunkhe dances on Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya song "Oh Oh Jane Jaana", Judwaa 2 song "Suno Ganpati Bappa Morya" and Aksar song "Jhalak Dikhla Ja".
Madhuri and Anil is here!
Madhuri Dixit and Anil Kapoor audition for season five of Dance Plus.
Riteish is here!
Riteish Deshmukh and Shakti Mohan dance on a romantic song, leaving Raghav Juyal heartbroken.
Remo D’Souza introduces finalists
Super judge Remo D’Souza introduces the finalists one last time.
Finalists perform
Finalists Sujan & Anchal, Vartika Jha, Chetan Salunkhe and V Unbeatable hit the dance floor.
Eliminated contestants perform
Performances by B-Unique, Rishabh Sharma, The Veterans and Gang 13 entertain the audience.
Dance Plus 4 finale begins
Dance Plus 4 finale begins with Feel Crew's performance.
A sneak peek at Dance Plus 4 finale
Nora Fatehi on Dance Plus 4 finale
Nora Fatehi shared on Twitter, "You can watch my performance on @starplus February 2 at 8PM"
Madhuri Dixit on Dance Plus 4 finale
Madhuri Dixit tweeted, "Life is a Chase, some chase the trophy, some chase the money, in the end the journey is always a #TotalDhamaal🎉 Had an amazing time being back again at #DancePlus for the Grand Finale! @remodsouza @AnilKapoor @Riteishd"
Riteish Deshmukh on Dance Plus 4 finale
Riteish Deshmukh posted on Twitter, "Love this man @remodsouza - have seen him grow so much.. most of my songs are choreographed by him, was part of his first film as a director. Now he has established a great Indian brand #DancePlus had a great time on #DancePlus4Finale absolute #TotalDhamaal tonight 8pm @StarPlus"