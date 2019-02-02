Dance Plus 4 finale LIVE UPDATES: Madhuri, Anil and Riteish promote Total Dhamaal

The grand finale of Dance Plus 4 is being aired on Star Plus. The contestants who are vying for the winner’s trophy are Vartika Jha, Chetan Salunkhe, V Unbeatable team and Sujan & Anchal.

The finale episode will feature several celebrity appearances including Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Kumar Sanu, Ankita Lokhande, Nora Fatehi and Mouni Roy.

Dance Plus 4 is hosted by Raghav Juyal and Sugandha Mishra. While Remo D’Souza is the ‘super judge’, Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak and Dharmesh Yelande mentor their teams and also judge the performances.