DID Li’l Masters Season 4 winner Jiya Thakur: I want to dance with Madhuri Dixit

Kids’ dance reality show Dance India Dance Li’l Masters had a thrilling grand finale on Sunday. Judges Farah Khan, Siddharth Anand and Marzi Pestonji announced Hyderabad girl Jiya Thakur as the winner of the fourth season. Jiya was awarded with the trophy and a cheque of Rs five lakh. Urva Bhavsar and Tamman Gamnu were the first and second runners-up, respectively. Talking about her big win, Jiya, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I was super excited when my name was announced and I started crying out of joy. While all the finalists were really good, I was confident I would win because that was the goal I set at the start of the competition.”

Nine-year-old Jiya has been training for the last four years and she enjoys all dance forms. “Be it Hip-Hop, Classical, Freestyle, I can do everything but I still need to learn a lot in classical dance forms,” she said.

Jiya further shared that she formed a great bond with judges and she adores Farah Khan. “She was really sweet and pushed me to do better. She was rooting for my win and I am so happy I could make her proud,” said Jiya. As for her skipper Vaishnavi, the little kid added, “She was like an elder sister and we really enjoyed ourselves together. She would get me chocolates every day and I will miss performing with her a lot.”

When dance guru Prabhudheva had come on the show, he had shared that the tiny tot had acted with him in his Tamil film Laxmi. Saying that she is keen to pursue acting, Jiya said, “I am a performer and I enjoy it a lot. I want to, of course, focus on dance but acting is also a good alternative. And I also want to make sure that I don’t miss on education.”

Madhuri Dixit had called Jiya Thakur ‘Choti Madhuri’.

Dancing diva Madhuri Dixit had called Jiya ‘Choti Madhuri’ and that was the best moment for the young kid as she said, “I love her and the way she dances. Given a chance, I would love to perform with her someday. I am so happy that she recognised my talent and gave me her blessings.”

Hosted by Jay Bhanushali and young prodigy Tamanna, DID Li’l Masters aired on Zee TV.

