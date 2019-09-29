Dance India Dance Season 7 grand finale: When and where to watch Zee TV reality show

Dance India Dance Season 7 is finally coming to end today. The popular dance reality show hosted four teams – South Ke Thalaivas, West Ke Singhams, East Ke Tigers and North Ke Nawabs, mentored by Sneha Kapoor, Paul Marshal, Palden Lama Mawroh and Bhawna Khanduja, respectively.

While Raftaar, Bosco Martis and Kareena Kapoor Khan are the judges of the show, it is hosted by Karan Wahi. DID 7 marks Kareena’s debut on television.

The grand finale of the show will host guests Priyanka Chopra and Terrence Lewis. While Priyanka will be seen promoting her upcoming release The Sky Is Pink, Terrence, who has been a part of the Dance India Dance family, will be seen motivating the finalists – Akshay Pal (West Ke Singham), I Am Hip Hop (South Ke Thalaivas), Unreal Crew (North Ke Nawab), Pranshu And Kuldeep (West Ke Singham) and Mukul Gain (East Ke Tigers).

Are you wondering where can you watch Dance India Dance 7 finale?

Dance India Dance Season 7 grand finale will be aired on Zee TV from 8 pm onwards on September 29. You can also watch the reality show live on ZEE5 app.