Dance India Dance 7: Here’s when and where you can watch the dance reality show

The new season of popular dance reality show Dance India Dance is returning on television with its seventh season. Titled Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions, the show marks the TV debut of Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor Khan. She has joined the show as a super judge. Along with her, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar will also be judging the contestants.

Excited to be on the small screen, Kareena, at the launch of DID 7 said, “Fans have accepted me in whatever I have done, and they know who Kareena is, so I am not worried about their reaction. I have always believed in taking decisions more from my heart than mind. And this show is all about emotions. People come from various backgrounds and they just need a little push to do wonders in life. I will be a friend to them. Bosco can keep a check on the technical part, and be the strict judge.”

Apart from the judges, the show has been making quite a noise even before going on air because of its anchor. Earlier, it was Kundali Bhagya fame Dheeraj Dhoopar who was signed to host the show. Now, he has been replaced by actor Karan Wahi.

Dance India Dance launched in 2009 and has already had six seasons, along with multiple seasons of its spin-off DID Li’l Masters and DID Super Moms.

For those who want to watch the show, it will air on Zee TV tonight at 9pm. It will also live stream on Jio TV and will be available to watch on ZEE5 tomorrow.