Dance India Dance 7 first impression: Kareena Kapoor Khan needs to work on her judging skills

Kareena Kapoor Khan has created a niche for herself in the Indian film industry. Last weekend, the actor added another feather to her cap as she ventured into the television space. Kareena Kapoor, choreographer Bosco Martis and rapper Raftaar turned judges for reality show Dance India Dance: Battle of the Champions. But did Bebo nail it? Was she comfortable judging dancers? Well, I would say, Yes and No!

Advertising

Kareena’s spunky dance moves on “High Heel Te Nache”, “Taareefan” and “Chammak Challo” gave the show a grand opening. She brought her indelible and authentic charm to the stage and I could not wait for her to take the seat of the judge. But to my utter disappointment, it all started falling apart when she uttered ‘dialogues’ from an obsolete script of a reality TV show and faked excitement.

Also, I understand that the age of judges saying all the mean things to contestants is over and now it’s all about a warm relationship between judges and contestants. But what is it with judges going overboard and comparing absolutely average performances with some of the refined performances by stars over the years. Kareena loved almost everything she watched. For her, every performance deserved ‘five stars’, ‘1000 points’ or a kiss from her. This diva of Bollywood really needs to work on her judging skills.

But, full marks to Kareena Kapoor for her effort to establish a connection with contestants. She had no qualms in going on the stage and (almost) shaking a leg with them. However, Kareena got better in the second episode as she got a little comfortable and her comments had a few more words and not just scribbling on a paper and fake laughs.

Also read |Kareena Kapoor Khan: Dance India Dance 7 is a show about emotions

Advertising

As a whole, the seventh edition of the most successful dance reality TV show Dance India Dance failed to connect with viewers. In comparison to other TV reality shows like Super Dancer or Dance Deewane, it could not manage to even hold interest with staged banter. Where it didn’t fail to be at par with other TV reality shows was the focus on hardships and tragedies of contestant’s lives and the emotional drama that follows. Judges appeared to be morale boosters and not critics.

With the first two episodes being a lot of noise and no show, we hope it gets better in its second week and the judges, including Kareena, do their job instead of just playing nice.