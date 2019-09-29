Dance India Dance 7 finale LIVE UPDATES

Toggle Menu
Dance India Dance (DID) Season 7 2019 finale winner live updates: Akshay Pal, I Am Hip Hop, Mukul Gain, Pranshu and Kuldeep and Unreal Crew are the finalists of Dance India Dance Battle Of The Champions.

The finale of Dance India Dance Battle Of The Champions airs today on Zee TV. The season premiered in June with judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar. During the competition, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora also appeared as guest judges. Dance India Dance 7 is hosted by Karan Wahi

The finalists include Akshay Pal, I Am Hip Hop, Mukul Gain, Pranshu and Kuldeep and Unreal Crew.

This year, the contestants were divided into four teams – North Ke Nawabs, East Ke Tigers, West Ke Singhams and South Ke Thalaivas who were mentored by Bhawna Khanduja, Palden Lama Mawroh, Paul Marshal and Sneha Kapoor, respectively.

This weekend, the finale will see global icon Priyanka Chopra on the sets on the dance reality show as she promotes her upcoming film The Sky is Pink.

Dance India Dance Season 7 grand finale will be aired on Zee TV today from 8 pm onwards. You can also watch the reality show live on ZEE5 app.

Judges say they'll miss the show

The judges share why they'll miss the show. While Kareena says it was her television debut and hence she is emotional, others remember the fun they had on the stage, with flashes of several moments.

The judges are dressed to kill

While Kareena Kapoor Khan glows in pink, Bosco Martis and Raftaarlook dapper in black and margenta suits respectively. 

Dance India Dance 7 finale kicks off

Host Karan Wahi welcomes judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar.

A sneak peek into choreographer Terence Lewis' performance tonight

This was Kareena Kapoor Khan's first reality show as a judge and she was quite loved in this new avatar. At the beginning of the reality show, Kareena told indianexpress.com, "Fans have accepted me in whatever I have done, and they know who Kareena is, so I am not worried about their reaction. I have always believed in taking decisions more from my heart than mind. And this show is all about emotions. People come from various backgrounds and they just need a little push to do wonders in life."

