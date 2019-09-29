Dance India Dance 7 finale LIVE UPDATES

The finale of Dance India Dance Battle Of The Champions airs today on Zee TV. The season premiered in June with judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar. During the competition, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora also appeared as guest judges. Dance India Dance 7 is hosted by Karan Wahi

The finalists include Akshay Pal, I Am Hip Hop, Mukul Gain, Pranshu and Kuldeep and Unreal Crew.

This year, the contestants were divided into four teams – North Ke Nawabs, East Ke Tigers, West Ke Singhams and South Ke Thalaivas who were mentored by Bhawna Khanduja, Palden Lama Mawroh, Paul Marshal and Sneha Kapoor, respectively.

This weekend, the finale will see global icon Priyanka Chopra on the sets on the dance reality show as she promotes her upcoming film The Sky is Pink.

Dance India Dance Season 7 grand finale will be aired on Zee TV today from 8 pm onwards. You can also watch the reality show live on ZEE5 app.