Dance India Dance 7 finale LIVE UPDATES

The finale of Dance India Dance Battle Of The Champions airs today on Zee TV. The season premiered in June with judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar. During the competition, Karisma Kapoor and Malaika Arora also appeared as guest judges. Dance India Dance 7 is hosted by Karan Wahi
The finalists include Akshay Pal, I Am Hip Hop, Mukul Gain, Pranshu and Kuldeep and Unreal Crew.
This year, the contestants were divided into four teams – North Ke Nawabs, East Ke Tigers, West Ke Singhams and South Ke Thalaivas who were mentored by Bhawna Khanduja, Palden Lama Mawroh, Paul Marshal and Sneha Kapoor, respectively.
This weekend, the finale will see global icon Priyanka Chopra on the sets on the dance reality show as she promotes her upcoming film The Sky is Pink.
Dance India Dance Season 7 grand finale will be aired on Zee TV today from 8 pm onwards. You can also watch the reality show live on ZEE5 app.
Judges say they'll miss the show
The judges share why they'll miss the show. While Kareena says it was her television debut and hence she is emotional, others remember the fun they had on the stage, with flashes of several moments.
The judges are dressed to kill
While Kareena Kapoor Khan glows in pink, Bosco Martis and Raftaarlook dapper in black and margenta suits respectively.
Dance India Dance 7 finale kicks off
Host Karan Wahi welcomes judges Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bosco Martis and Raftaar.
A sneak peek into choreographer Terence Lewis' performance tonight