Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Dance Deewane winner Aalok Shaw: Never thought that I would win the show

Dance Deewane winner Aalok Shaw: Aalok, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared that he wasn't confident that he would win as the competition in the show was really tough.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | Published: September 15, 2018 11:19:36 pm
Dance Deewane winner Aalok Shaw wins Dance Deewane.
Top News

The grand finale of Dance Deewane aired on Saturday. Judges Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia announced Kolkata boy Aalok Shaw as the winner. The child prodigy took home the winning trophy and a prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Excited about his win, Aalok, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I am really happy that I could win the title of the ultimate Dance Deewane. To be honest, I wasn’t confident that I would win. The competition in the show was really tough.”

When asked who he considered his biggest competition, the seven-year-old smiled to say, “Jyoti bhaiya in my group. He performed really well. And overall, Kishen bhaiya had a strong chance. I couldn’t believe my luck when my name was announced.”

Aalok has been appreciated for all his acts, and his nonstop headspins made him a star on the show. But the little wonder made an unusual choice when asked to pick his favourite performance. “While all my acts were really special, the one where I danced as a girl is my favourite. It was a very tough thing for me. Also, the judges really appreciated it and I will always remember it with a smile,” he said.

Also Read | Dance Deewane finale: Highlights

Aalok Shaw Dance Deewane winner

Aalok’s parents sell clothes off a cart. Stating that he wants to dedicate the win to his parents, the little champ said, “More than me, it was their dream to see me on such a big platform. My parents have lived each day hoping to see me as the winner of Dance Deewane. It is all their blessing and love that made me win the show. When they hugged me on stage, we were all crying, rejoicing the moment.”

Also Read | Dance Deewane: Aalok Shaw lifts the trophy

Time and again, Aalok has mentioned that more than a dancer, he wants to become an actor. When asked about the same, he said, “No, dance has become a priority now. But before anything else, I want to focus on my studies and complete my education. Only then will I pursue dance and acting professionally. As of now, I need to learn a lot. My teacher back home is really proud of me, and I want to train under him.”

Aalok Shaw Dance Deewane winner

While Aalok emerged as the ultimate champion, Kishen Bilagali and Deena Nath were announced winners of their respective generation group.

Must Watch

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Top News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Watch Now
Reshma Khatu: Taking Forward Her Father's Ganpati Idol Making Legacy
Buzzing Now
Advertisement