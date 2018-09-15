Dance Deewane winner Aalok Shaw: Never thought that I would win the show

Aalok Shaw wins Dance Deewane. Aalok Shaw wins Dance Deewane.

The grand finale of Dance Deewane aired on Saturday. Judges Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia announced Kolkata boy Aalok Shaw as the winner. The child prodigy took home the winning trophy and a prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Excited about his win, Aalok, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, shared, “I am really happy that I could win the title of the ultimate Dance Deewane. To be honest, I wasn’t confident that I would win. The competition in the show was really tough.”

When asked who he considered his biggest competition, the seven-year-old smiled to say, “Jyoti bhaiya in my group. He performed really well. And overall, Kishen bhaiya had a strong chance. I couldn’t believe my luck when my name was announced.”

Aalok has been appreciated for all his acts, and his nonstop headspins made him a star on the show. But the little wonder made an unusual choice when asked to pick his favourite performance. “While all my acts were really special, the one where I danced as a girl is my favourite. It was a very tough thing for me. Also, the judges really appreciated it and I will always remember it with a smile,” he said.

Aalok’s parents sell clothes off a cart. Stating that he wants to dedicate the win to his parents, the little champ said, “More than me, it was their dream to see me on such a big platform. My parents have lived each day hoping to see me as the winner of Dance Deewane. It is all their blessing and love that made me win the show. When they hugged me on stage, we were all crying, rejoicing the moment.”

Time and again, Aalok has mentioned that more than a dancer, he wants to become an actor. When asked about the same, he said, “No, dance has become a priority now. But before anything else, I want to focus on my studies and complete my education. Only then will I pursue dance and acting professionally. As of now, I need to learn a lot. My teacher back home is really proud of me, and I want to train under him.”

While Aalok emerged as the ultimate champion, Kishen Bilagali and Deena Nath were announced winners of their respective generation group.

