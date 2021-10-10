Dance Deewane 3 grand finale LIVE UPDATES: Mithun Chakraborty to grace Madhuri Dixit’s show

The much-awaited finale of Dance Deewane 3 is here. The two-day-long climax will culminate on October 10, with one contestant among the three generations taking home the coveted title. Judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, Dance Deewane 3 will also see Bappi Lahiri and Mithun Chakraborty joining the finale.

The latest season of the one-of-a-kind reality show was launched in February. The platform gives a chance to contestants from all age groups to participate together albeit in three generations — below 15, 16-35 and above 36 years. However, only one contestant with the most passion and deewanagi will take home the trophy. This season, the kids turned out to be quite a tough challenge as out of six finalists, four were from the first generation. Also, with the show getting an extension, the format was tweaked with a choreographer performing along with the contestants.

The top six contestants competing for the trophy are Sohail Khan-Vishal Sonkar, Gunjan Sinha-Sagar Bora, Aman Kumar Raj-Yogesh Sharma, Somansh Dangwal-AkashThapa, Piyush Gurbhele-Rupesh Soni and Soochana Chorrge-Vaishnavi Patil.

To add up more entertainment and dhamaka to the night, the “Dhak Dhak” girl Madhuri Dixit will also take the stage to show off her dancing skills. While performing on a medley of her hit numbers, the diva will also be joined by her two favourite contestants — Aman and Soochna. Similarly, Tushar Kalia will match steps alongside Somansh and Sohail, while Dharmesh will perform with his favourites Gunjan and Piyush.

While pop king Bappi Lahiri will be on the show on Saturday’s episode, yesteryear superstar Mithun Chakraborty will grace the show on Sunday, which is the finale night. Apart from cheering the finalists, the actor will be on Dance Deewane to promote his talent hunt show Hunarbaaz that’s set to launch on Colors soon. A few contestants from the upcoming show will also showcase their talent on the stage.

Hosted by Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Dance Deewane 3 airs on Colors.