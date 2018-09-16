Dance Deewane generation two winner Kishen Bilagali: Happy with what I have achieved on the show

Kishen Bilagali is the winner of Generation 2 of Dance Deewane. Kishen Bilagali is the winner of Generation 2 of Dance Deewane.

On Saturday night, seven-year-old Aalok Shaw was announced as the winner of Dance Deewane. While Aalok was declared the ultimate champion, Kishen Bilagali and Deena Nath emerged as winners in their respective generation categories. After his win, Bangalore-based Kishen interacted exclusively with indianexpress.com.

Not managing to win the ultimate champion title hasn’t deterred Kishen as he shared, “To be honest, I am really happy with what I have achieved. All three of us were really deserving. And I think like me, any one of us would have been happy for each other.”

Sharing who he felt was a competition for him, the 28-year-old said, “I think Jyoti as he is a really amazing dancer. Also, Deena Nath was really strong and a tough competition. For some strange reasons, Aalok never crossed my mind. And it was surprising when he beat us all.”

Also Read | Dance Deewane: Aalok Shaw lifts the trophy

Recently, female fans visited the set and showered love on the young man. But Kishen maintained that life hasn’t changed much for him personally. “Nothing has changed really for me. I would be taking up dance professionally, so I am really thankful of the exposure that I got. I feel like I have just stepped out of a closed room and there are so many doors waiting for me. I will take one step at a time. It’s an exciting time ahead and I am looking forward to more opportunities.”

When asked to share his fondest memory from Dance Deewane, Kishen smiled to say, “It would be difficult to point out one moment. I feel like I have done a crash course on how a reality show works. But most definitely the act that I dedicated to my late mother will always be special. I think I will never get the moment and platform to express my love towards her like this again.”

Also Read | Dance Deewane finale highlights: Aalok Shaw wins Dance Deewane

Apart from Aalok, Kishen and Deena, the finalists included Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, the Colors’ reality show was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd