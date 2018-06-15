Dance Deewane judge Tushar Kalia: Ranbir Kapoor is the best dancer in Bollywood

Tushar Kalia says his favourite dancer is Ranbir Kapoor. Tushar Kalia says his favourite dancer is Ranbir Kapoor.

Having started his career as a contestant on India’s Got Talent and then showcasing his talent in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Tushar Kalia recently made his debut as a judge in Colors’ Dance Deewane. While Madhuri Dixit has judged him and even danced on his tune, he recently worked with Shashank Khaitan in Dhadak. And now when he’s joined them as a judge, Tushar can only feel lucky and happy about it.

“Oh I was amazed and I think it’s a great opportunity for me. Also, I feel the format is the hero of the show as there are three generations competing together. We are finally proving through our show that age is just a number. Each generation will compete in their bracket and then winners of all groups will battle it out in the finale for the ultimate championship,” shared Tushar in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

He also shared, “For me, I am not sitting there as just a judge, but more as a mentor. Having been on the other side, I can relate to all of them. I won’t be a strict judge and along with skills and techniques, we are also looking to find someone who is passionate about dance. The one who manages to perform with mind and heart will win the show.”

Tushar further spoke about how dance is perceived as a career now. “The level of dance and choreography has seen a rise in the last five years. Yes, reality shows are a major source but internet has given a chance for youngsters to train in international forms. A lot of people in the audience told us that they’ve trained themselves by just watching videos on YouTube. The talent and potential in our country is definitely commendable.”

He also shared with us that he never aspired to be a dancer although his mother was a kathak trainer. It was only after school that he started professional training and in no time, his hobby became his passion. He stated, “I think it’s very important to have an amalgamation of training and passion. For if you don’t love dance, you will never want to undergo the tough training and groom yourself, and if you don’t learn, you won’t be able to do newer things.”

Tushar has choreographed for films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Half Girlfriend, Hate Story 4 and OK Jaanu, and is an active part in all YRF and Dharma films. Going back a few years, apart from some popular faces, choreographers in Bollywood never found recognition and Tushar shared that things have finally changed. “Now with so much social media awareness, people want to know who has choreographed a song or given music. Earlier they did not have the access to find. So today, we do have a face.”

When asked to pick his turning point in life, the acclaimed dancer said, “I think my decision to move to Mumbai to do Jhalak. I was happy working in my company doing shows all over the world. But it wasn’t a commercial production. When Jhalak came, I was not sure how it would work out but my mom told me to give it a try, and it has been six and a half years in the city.”

While Tushar is working on YRF’s next with Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor and Tiger Shroff, he said that his favourite dancer is Ranbir Kapoor. “The best thing about him is that he doesn’t want to perfect the steps. He enjoys the song, his moves and dancing, so much that you will also start enjoying with him. I think he was brilliant in the Breakup song.”

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, Dance Deewane airs every weekend, 9 pm on Colors.

