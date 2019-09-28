Dance Deewane 2 grand finale: When and where to watch?

Dance Deewane Season 2, the only show which features dancers from three different generations, is finally coming to an end today.

The grand finale will see Vihan Trivedi, Twisha Patel and Omm Subham Mohapatra from generation one, Paramdeep Singh and Vishal Sonkar from generation two and Mehul Mehta and Sneha Adapawar from generation three competing for the title of winner.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia, Dance Deewane 2 grand finale will be nothing less than a spectacle.

The episode will see Priyanka Chopra as the special guest. She will not only witness performances but also perform on the stage.

The finalists will also make Priyanka emotional by performing on songs dedicated to the ‘Desi Girl’ and her late father Ashok Chopra.

When and where to watch?

Dance Deewane 2’s grand finale can be watched on Colors TV on September 28 from 8 pm onwards. You can also watch the show on Voot app later.