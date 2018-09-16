Dance Deewane generation three winner Deena Nath: The show gave a new life to my dead dreams

Dance Deewane generation three winner Deena Nath, with his flexible moves and strong dancing skills, always seemed like a clear winner to the judges. Dance Deewane generation three winner Deena Nath, with his flexible moves and strong dancing skills, always seemed like a clear winner to the judges.

Colors’ popular reality show Dance Deewane aired its finale episode on Saturday. While Kolkata’s Aalok Shaw became the winner, Kishen Bilagali and Deena Nath topped their generation, respectively. Deena Nath, with his flexible moves and strong dancing skills, always seemed like a clear winner to the judges. Sharing his emotions on the big win, Deena Nath, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com shared, “It feels surreal. I feel like I am in a beautiful new world altogether. I am really very happy that I could win among my generation. The format of the show was such a beautiful one. It gave new life to our now almost dead dreams.”

During the semi-final round, the 42-year-old had met with an accident on the stage, leaving him injured. When asked if that had halted his journey, he said, “I was injured but I could not let that affect me. As soon as I got hurt, the first thought was to get up and dance. I did not want to miss the opportunity of performing in the finals. Even though I was in pain, I knew I would manage to sail through. I would have never got this chance again.”

From selling fruits in Chandigarh to becoming a winner of a reality show, Deena Nath’s journey is nothing less than a fairytale. Stating that he wants to continue dancing, the champion said, “No one would have believed that a fruit seller could have reached this far. After getting this platform, I want to make my dreams of dancing come true. I have struggled a lot. Now I want to pursue dance. I have also planned to train people as a lot many dreams are squashed with no guidance available. I am thankful to Dance Deewane for making me live my dreams.”

When asked to pick his favourite performance on the show, the father of three said, “The act where I used the wheel was a challenging one. Also, the Baahubali performance was really special. I am known for action and gymnastics, so the typical Bhojpuri dance number gave me an opportunity to shed off all my inhibitions.”

While Deena Nath managed to win from his generation, he could not win the ultimate title. But he shared that he is more than happy with Aalok’s win. He said, “Aalok’s mother tied rakhi to me, so that way he is my nephew. I am more than happy that he could emerge as the champion. The trophy came home for me.”

Lastly stating that he is already feeling a void in his life, Deena Nath said, “This four months, we have lived like a family. Now that the show is over, I am really missing everyone. We have formed a strong bond and will always be there for each other.”

The finalists also included Jyoti Ranjan Sahoo, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, the Colors reality show was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia.

