Dance Deewane finale LIVE UPDATES

The finale of Dance Deewane is currently airing on Colors. The dance reality show is judged by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia. It is hosted by TV heartthrob Arjun Bijlani. Sui Dhaaga actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will also grace the finale episode.
In the grand finale, Aalok Shaw, Kishen Bilagali, Deena Nath, Jyoti Ranjan, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza Roy, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar will vie for the coveted trophy.
The maiden season of Dance Deewane gave a platform to contestants across generations to showcase their talent. It was also special for various other reasons. The show marked the television comeback of dancing diva Madhuri Diva. Dance Deewane also saw internet sensation Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava meeting his idol Govinda.
Varun Dhawan heaps praise on Aalok Shaw and Jyoti Ranjan. The trio dance to Main Tero Hero title track.
Salman Khan makes an appearance on Dance Dewaane. He talks about Bigg Boss 12 and introduces the Bigg Boss Outhouse contestants.
Deena Nath, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar's energetic performance to a medley of Ganpati songs impresses all.
Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma make a grand entry on Dance Deewane finale.
Deena Nath, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar match steps to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Ghagra.
Kishen Bilagali, Prabhadeep Singh Gill and Siza Roy perform on O Re Piye.
Dance Deewane finale kicks off with a performance by judge Madhuri Dixit. The song sheds light on the dance reality show and contestants.
Aalok Shaw, Kishen Bilagali, Deena Nath, Jyoti Ranjan, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza Roy, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar talk about Dance Deewane finale.
Dance Deewane judge Madhuri Dixit wrote on Twitter, "#DanceDeewane was an amazing journey! As all things must come to an end, so does this. I'll miss all the on set masti with this boy gang - @ShashankKhaitan @Thearjunbijlani #TusharKalia. ❤Thanks for the opportunity @ColorsTV. Don't miss the finale tonight!"