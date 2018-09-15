Follow Us:
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 15, 2018 9:51:23 pm
Dance Deewane winner Dance Deewane finale live updates: Watch Dance Deewane on Colors at 9 pm.

The finale of Dance Deewane is currently airing on Colors. The dance reality show is judged by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia. It is hosted by TV heartthrob Arjun Bijlani. Sui Dhaaga actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will also grace the finale episode.

In the grand finale, Aalok Shaw, Kishen Bilagali, Deena Nath, Jyoti Ranjan, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza Roy, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar will vie for the coveted trophy.

The maiden season of Dance Deewane gave a platform to contestants across generations to showcase their talent. It was also special for various other reasons. The show marked the television comeback of dancing diva Madhuri Diva. Dance Deewane also saw internet sensation Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava meeting his idol Govinda.

21:44 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Aalok and Jyoti are Varun's heroes

Varun Dhawan heaps praise on Aalok Shaw and Jyoti Ranjan. The trio dance to Main Tero Hero title track.

21:38 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Generation 1 dancers Aalok Shaw and Jyoti Ranjan take the stage
21:30 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Salman Khan on Dance Deewane

Salman Khan makes an appearance on Dance Dewaane. He talks about Bigg Boss 12 and introduces the Bigg Boss Outhouse contestants.

21:19 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Generation 3's energetic performance

Deena Nath, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar's energetic performance to a medley of Ganpati songs impresses all.

21:14 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Varun and Anushka here!

Sui Dhaaga actor Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma make a grand entry on Dance Deewane finale.

21:10 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Generation 3 takes the stage

Deena Nath, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar match steps to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Ghagra.

21:08 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Generation 2 takes the stage

Kishen Bilagali, Prabhadeep Singh Gill and Siza Roy perform on O Re Piye.

21:04 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Madhuri performs on Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane finale kicks off with a performance by judge Madhuri Dixit. The song sheds light on the dance reality show and contestants.

21:02 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Dance Deewane finale begins

Aalok Shaw, Kishen Bilagali, Deena Nath, Jyoti Ranjan, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza Roy, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar talk about Dance Deewane finale.

20:54 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
A sneak peek at tonight's episode of Dance Deewane
20:48 (IST) 15 Sep 2018
Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane finale

Dance Deewane judge Madhuri Dixit wrote on Twitter, "#DanceDeewane was an amazing journey! As all things must come to an end, so does this. I'll miss all the on set masti with this boy gang - @ShashankKhaitan @Thearjunbijlani #TusharKalia. ❤Thanks for the opportunity @ColorsTV. Don't miss the finale tonight!"

Sharing his thoughts about Dance Deewane, host Arjun Bijlani wrote on Twitter, "Thank you Ganpati bappa for such a lovely show #dancedeewane. thank you to the entire team of dance deewane. thank you @colorstv and thank you @madhuridixitnene @shashankkhaitan and @thetusharkalia for being the best colleagues ever. it was a pleasure being on this set every Monday. will miss these Mondays till they start again. love to all and of course all the 3 generations u were jus FAB. will miss u guys too. best of luck in ur life and dream vault media u guys r jus too good. @arvindrao."

