Dance Deewane finale live updates: Watch Dance Deewane on Colors at 9 pm. Dance Deewane finale live updates: Watch Dance Deewane on Colors at 9 pm.

The finale of Dance Deewane is currently airing on Colors. The dance reality show is judged by Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit, director Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia. It is hosted by TV heartthrob Arjun Bijlani. Sui Dhaaga actors Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma will also grace the finale episode.

In the grand finale, Aalok Shaw, Kishen Bilagali, Deena Nath, Jyoti Ranjan, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza Roy, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar will vie for the coveted trophy.

The maiden season of Dance Deewane gave a platform to contestants across generations to showcase their talent. It was also special for various other reasons. The show marked the television comeback of dancing diva Madhuri Diva. Dance Deewane also saw internet sensation Dancing Uncle Sanjeev Shrivastava meeting his idol Govinda.