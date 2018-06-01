Dance Deewane anchor Arjun Bijlani: Hosting is about touching real emotions

Apart from Dance Deewane, Arjun Bijlani is also seen playing the grey-shaded lead in Ishq Mein Marjawan. Apart from Dance Deewane, Arjun Bijlani is also seen playing the grey-shaded lead in Ishq Mein Marjawan.

Celebrating the passion of dance, Colors has launched reality show Dance Deewane. To air every weekend, the show will see Dhak Dhak beauty Madhuri Dixit, acclaimed filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia as the judges. And making his debut as a host will be popular television actor Arjun Bijlani. While he is up for the show, the young star clarifies that he is still an actor first. “I am really excited about this show as it’s a unique concept of getting three generation together. As for me, I love talking and so I am not taking this up as a platform to present the real Arjun on screen,” he shared in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com

With anchors today expected to make a buffoonery of themselves, the Naagin actor had this to say, “That is the part and parcel of this job. To entertain, you need to make jokes but it’s not the only thing. Hosting is about touching real emotions not just with the audience but also the contestants. The judges have been really sweet and supporting me and I hope the journey continues well.”

Describing ‘deewanapan’, Arjun shared, “For me the passion and madness to achieve something is deewanapan.” And he quickly added with a smile, “But do only things that are legal.” Sharing a fan moment where he felt a deewanapan, the actor quipped, “I had so many and it’s such a warm feeling to know people love you so much. Their excitement to see me, click pictures, is so beautiful. Once I was at a mall for an event, and this young girl, walked up the stairs on her knees. I actually rushed to her and told her that she doesn’t need to do this. But trust me, fans only see you through screens and they still love you unconditionally. I feel fortunate and grateful for this.”

Apart from Dance Deewane, Arjun is also seen playing the grey-shaded lead in Ishq Mein Marjawan. Saying that it’s really tough to enact such characters, the actor shared, “After playing so many good boy roles I was wanting to do something really challenging and complicated. I was fortunate enough that this show came my way. People love the show and that’s a high in itself.”

The actor has had a decade long career in the television industry and when asked to look back and describe his journey, he quipped, “There’s so much that I still have to do. I can’t even look back, I can only look ahead.” As for Bollywood dreams, Arjun has his plans to impress Shashank to cast him in his film. “May be he can sign me for his next Dulhaniya film,” he shared with a laugh. “But honestly, I want to do films but not for the sake of it. I believe everything has its own time and I don’t want to take a wrong step and ruin my career. I will wait for an opportunity where my character has the scope to perform. The film might not work but the world should remember my role.”

Lastly, talking about his son Ayaan, Arjun shared, “I have a Dance Deewana in my house. He has been dancing when he was just a year old. And now, he does it pretty well, matches all steps. I am happy to know that he loves dance as much as his father.”

Dance Deewana, judged by Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia will launch from June 2 on Colors.

