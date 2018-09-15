Dance Deewane: Aalok Shaw lifts the trophy

Aalok Shaw wins Dance Deewane. Aalok Shaw wins Dance Deewane.

Kolkata boy Aalok Shaw was announced as the winner of popular dance reality show Dance Deewane on Saturday night. Apart from the ultimate ‘Dance Deewane’ title, the young boy was awarded a shiny trophy and a prize money of Rs 10 lakh. While Aalok topped his generation, the winners from the second and third generation were Kishen Bilagali and Deena Nath, respectively.

The seven-year-old champion has been dancing from the age of four. Even though his parents have a meager income, selling clothes off a cart, they have made all efforts to fulfill his dream. During the course of the show, his mother had shared that she has always enjoyed dance and wanted to take it up professionally. Not being able to, she wanted Aalok to live his dreams. During the semi-final round, the mother was given an opportunity to share the stage with her son.

The little wonder amazed many Bollywood celebrities who graced the show. His record-breaking numbers of headspins even won Salman Khan’s heart. Apart from his dance, his swag and style had won him the title of the ‘hero’ of the show. Judge Madhuri Dixit even confessed that she would have loved to star alongside him in a film.

Apart from Aalok, Kishen and Deena, the finalists included Jyoti Ranjan, Prabhadeep Singh Gill, Siza, Ved Prakash and Sonali Nirantar.

Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, Dance Deewane was judged by Bollywood superstar Madhuri Dixit, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choreographer Tushar Kalia.

The innovative format of the Colors’ show had contestants participating in three groups. The first generation consisted of dancers below the age of 16. While the second had contestants from 17-34, the above 35 years were part of the third generation.

