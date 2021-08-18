Dance Deewane 3: Shehnaaz Gill shakes a leg with a contestant leaving Sidharth Shukla jealous, watch video

The shenanigans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are set to continue even on Dance Deewane 3. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestants and good friends will grace the dance reality show this weekend. Colors on Wednesday released a promo of the much-awaited episode, leaving fans excited.

Shehnaaz Gill‘s fondness for Sidharth Shukla isn’t a secret. And even in the Dance Deewane 3 episode, Shehnaaz will reiterate that she wants a man like Sidharth in her life.

But what their fans are waiting to see is Sidharth Shukla getting possessive about Shehnaaz Gill shaking a leg with Piyush Gurbhele. At least, that’s what we can guess from the promo. One of the performances in the upcoming episode will also leave Shehnaaz scared, forcing her to fall off her seat.

Dance Deewane 3 is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande. It airs on the weekends at 8 pm on Colors TV.