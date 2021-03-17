Dance Deewane 3: Remo D’souza left emotional as his health scare is portrayed on stage, Dharmesh in tears

Dance Deewane 3 launched with much aplomb last month on Colors. The Madhuri Dixit judged reality show has a unique format of all age-groups participating together, divided in three generations. After a competitive audition round, Dance Deewane 3 is set to air its grand finale on March 20 with acclaimed choreographer-filmmaker Remo D’souza appearing on the show. This will also be his first TV appearance after he recovered from a heart attack recently. The director-choreographer was left emotional as contestants portrayed his journey on stage and showcased how he dealt with the health scare.

In a promo video shared by Colors TV social media page, contestants are seen paying a special tribute to Remo. They start by dancing to “Muqabala” and then one of them is seen lying on the hospital bed, as others try to revive him. The voice over in the background says, “Remo sir, jo croreon dilon ki hai dhadkan, unke dil mein bhi aayi archan (Remo, who is the heartbeat of crores of people, recently faced an issue with his heart).”

Seeing the performance, a visibly moved Remo D’souza mentions, “I think in my life, this is the first time, I have got emotional.” Judge Dharmesh Yelande, who considers Remo as his mentor, was left in tears. He then goes on to say, “Bhagwan ko yehi pray karunga ke aage agar kuch ho, pehle mujhko ho, fir unko ho. Waha tak pahuche hi nahi (I will pray to God that next time if something like this happens, it should be with me before him. I don’t want any misery to even reach him).”

Remo D’souza has helmed films like ABCD, Street Dancer 3, Race 3 among more had a heart attack in December last year. The otherwise fitness enthusiast left everyone shaken with the news. In an interview, D’douza mentioned he was shocked himself when he was told by doctors that it was a major heart attack. The choreographer credited his friends and well wishers for the prayers and blessings, which he feels saved him. He also thanked Bollywood star Salman Khan for constantly being with him and wife Lizelle through the tough times.

“We call him an angel as he has a heart of gold. I have worked with him and I know the kind of a gem that he is. Salman and I don’t talk much, like, I only say ‘yes, sir, okay sir’. Actually, my wife and Salman are very close. As soon as I was rushed to the hospital, Lizelle called him. And through the six days that I was in the hospital, he saw to it that I was taken good care of. He was also personally talking to the doctors,” Remo was quoted by ET Times.

Along with Madhuri and Dharmesh, Tushar Kalia also judges Dance Deewane 3, while Raghav Juyal hosts it.