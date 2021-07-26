Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit’s moves on Kajra Mohabbat will leave you spellbound, watch video

Madhuri Dixit is one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3. (Photo: Madhuri/Instagram)

While Dance Deewane 3 has been enthralling audiences with performances on stage, the judges and hosts keep posting fun reels from their shoots. On Monday, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit shared a video from the set, dancing on the iconic number “Kajra Mohabbat”.

Looking glamorous, dressed in a black lehenga, the Devdas actor is seen dancing to the classic song. Known as the expression queen, Madhuri aces the steps and also impresses with her smiling facial expression. She also does her trademark ‘eyebrow move’ while doing some Bollywood thumkas.

Dance Deewane 3 launched in February this year. The one-of-a-kind reality show gives a platform to contestants of all age groups to participate, albeit in groups of three generations. Recently, it altered its format, and now participants get to perform with choreographers.

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the show is judged by Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh. With Raghav Juyal being away due to prior commitments, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are hosting the reality show currently.