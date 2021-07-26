scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 26, 2021
Must Read

Dance Deewane 3: Madhuri Dixit’s moves on Kajra Mohabbat will leave you spellbound, watch video

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, Dance Deewane 3 is judged by Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh, while Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa host it.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: July 26, 2021 9:26:29 pm
dance deewane, madhuri dixitMadhuri Dixit is one of the judges of Dance Deewane 3. (Photo: Madhuri/Instagram)

While Dance Deewane 3 has been enthralling audiences with performances on stage, the judges and hosts keep posting fun reels from their shoots. On Monday, Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit shared a video from the set, dancing on the iconic number “Kajra Mohabbat”.

Looking glamorous, dressed in a black lehenga, the Devdas actor is seen dancing to the classic song. Known as the expression queen, Madhuri aces the steps and also impresses with her smiling facial expression. She also does her trademark ‘eyebrow move’ while doing some Bollywood thumkas.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Madhuri Dixit (@madhuridixitnene)

Also Read |Madhuri Dixit, Rekha recreate Silsila’s iconic scene on Dance Deewane 3

Dance Deewane 3 launched in February this year. The one-of-a-kind reality show gives a platform to contestants of all age groups to participate, albeit in groups of three generations. Recently, it altered its format, and now participants get to perform with choreographers.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Apart from Madhuri Dixit, the show is judged by Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh. With Raghav Juyal being away due to prior commitments, Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are hosting the reality show currently.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rahul Vaidya, 18 celebrity photos
Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Rahul Vaidya: 18 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jul 26: Latest News

Advertisement