Dance Deewane 3: Dharmesh Yelande, Raghav Juyal to join Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia

Reality show Dance Deewane is set to be back with its third season soon. While Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia will return as judges, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and host Arjun Bijlani will be missing this time. Instead, the makers have roped in Dharmesh Yelande and Raghav Juyal in their place, respectively.

A source shared with indianexpress.com that given the show is coming back after a year, the makers wanted to add some freshness and newness. Hence, despite Shashank and Arjun having a great equation with the team, they decided to rope in Dharmesh and Raghav to fill their spots.

“Dharmesh and Raghav both have a dance background making them fit for the show. Also, Raghav has hosted a couple of seasons of Dance Plus earlier, and his comic timing has always been appreciated by everyone,” added the source.

Dance Deewane 3 has already gone on floors in Film City. The auditions were held digitally this time, and only the top selected contestants were brought to Mumbai for the final rounds. The season will launch after the finale of Bigg Boss 14 on Colors, and will take the Weekend Ka Vaar time slot.

A one-of-kind reality show, Dance Deewane gives a platform to dance enthusiasts from all age groups. The competition is divided into three groups – below 15, till 30 and above 35 years. Talking about the format, Tushar Kalia had earlier told indianexpress.com, “I feel the format is the hero of the show as there are three generations competing together. We are finally proving through our show that age is just a number. Each generation will compete in their bracket and then winners of all groups will battle it out in the finale for the ultimate championship.”

The last two seasons of the show were won by Aalok Shaw and Vishal Sonkar, respectively.