Dance Deewane 3: Dharmendra reveals he was smitten by Waheeda Rehman after watching Chaudhvin Ka Chand

Dharmendra and Waheeda Rehman have worked together in many films like Raazi, Phagun, Man Ki Ankhen among more.

The upcoming episode of Dance Deewane 3 will see the ever charming Dharmendra and Shatrughan Sinha joining the judges panel. With the episode theme as ‘pol khol’, the two would be revealing a lot of secrets about themselves, and each other. In one instance, Dharmendra will even go on to reveal that he was completely smitten by Waheeda Rahman.

After a romantic act by Piyush Ghurbele on “Pal pal dil ke paas”, Dharmendra lauded the young man and also spoke about his experience working on the song. Saying its quite close to his heart, the veteran actor said, “Mujhe acting nahi karni pari isme, main acting karta hi nahi tha. Romance karta hu (I did not have to act in the song, I never acted, I would always romance).”

Good friend and colleague Shatrughan Sinha, who was sitting beside him, went on to add that Dharmendra was duly given the ‘He Man’ title by people. Sinha also added that Dharmendra was quite a shy one, only to be interrupted by host Raghav Juyal. He informed the guests that when Waheeda Rehman, Asha Parekh and Helen had visited the show last weekend, they had a different story to tell about Dharmendra.

The Dance Deewane 3 team played a clip where Waheeda Rehman said that while Dharmendra would always behave like a sweet innocent man, he would flirt the most. As Raghav questioned Dharmendra on the accusation, he laughed to say, “Aise aarop toh roz lagenge (I will be accused of such things everyday)”.

And then the Sholay actor went on to make a big revelation. He shared that when Waheeda’s Chaudhvin Ka Chand released, it created a huge buzz. “Saara zamana fida tha unpe, hum bhi the (The whole world was smitten by her, and so was I).”

Recalling a past incident, Dharmendra shared that he saw Waheeda pick on his name as her crush on one of TV shows. Making a sad face, he said that it made him think, “Jab hum fida the tab kya hua tha?” His statement left the three judges — Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Dharmesh Yelande, and host Raghav Juyal in splits.

Reality shows have been inviting a lot of yesteryear’s actors. Apart from Dance Deewane 3, Indian Idol 12 also saw Neetu Kapoor and Rekha opening up their heart in its recent episodes.