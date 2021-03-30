Dance Deewane 3 crew members test positive for coronavirus, shoot halted

The team of Colors TV show Dance Deewane has been through turmoil as 18 crew members of the dance show have tested positive for COVID-19, thus bringing the shoot to a halt. The show is judged by Madhuri Dixit, Dharmesh Yelande and Tushar Kalia, while Raghav Juyal hosts it.

A spokesperson from Colors confirmed the development in a statement and said, “Some crew members associated with our show Dance Deewane have tested positive for COVID-19. They have been immediately provided with medical assistance and are currently placed under quarantine. All the necessary safety procedures have been undertaken and the sets and adjoining areas have been thoroughly sanitized. We are constantly vigilant about the safety and health of our crew members and we will continue to take all precautions as per the stipulated guidelines.”

A source further shared with indianexpress.com that the team undergoes tests every weekend before they shoot on Monday. This time, it came as a shock to them with so many crew members testing positive. Everyone in the team was immediately informed and asked to isolate themselves.

“The production team was well prepared and has immediately got a replacement (crew) so that work continues smoothly. The next shoot is lined up for April 5, and as per the protocol, everyone will get tested before the same,” added the source. Dance Deewane 3 set is located at Film City, Mumbai.

As per information received, neither the judges nor the contestants have tested positive. Also, there is still no clarity of what will air this weekend on the show’ timeslot given the shoot got halted for this week.

Dance Deewane 3 airs every weekend at 9 pm on Colors.