Dance Deewane 2 winner Vishal Sonkar: I am overjoyed at this unexpected victory

On Saturday, Vishal Sonkar was announced as the winner of Dance Deewane 2. While he also topped the second generation, Tweesha Patel and Vihan Trivedi and Mehul Mehta were declared the winners in the first and third generation, respectively.

Along with the shining trophy, Vishal Sonkar was also awarded with a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani, Dance Deewane 2 was judged by Madhuri Dixit, Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan.

Talking about his big win, Vishal exclusively told indianexpress.com, “Honestly, I was not expecting it. I am at the moment overjoyed. I not only won in my generation but also the overall show. It was truly a double whammy for me.”

Vishal was pitted against Paramdeep in his generation, who also happens to be his best friend. Sharing that he would have been happy if either of them won, the 23-year-old said, “We were also roommates and spent maximum time together. We had decided that one of us has to win.”

The Jamshedpur resident used to work as a food delivery boy. The only bread winner in his family, Vishal was working hard to provide treatment to his mother, who is an arthritis patient. At the start of the competition judge Shashank Khaitan had aided him financially so that he could begin his mother’s treatment.

“Luckily, my mother managed to come for the finale. It was her blessings that I could emerge victorious. When my name was announced, she started crying. Later she told me that had my father been alive, he would have been so happy. I assured her that this is just the first step and I will make them both more proud,” said Vishal.

Throughout the show, the second generation contestant was made fun of his inhibitions to dance with the opposite sex. When asked if he has managed to gain confidence, Vishal said with a smile, “Only a little bit, I think. I still have a long way to go. Right now I would be going back to Jamshedpur and then soon comeback to Mumbai to start my career in dance.”

Lastly, thanking the judges for his win, the champion said, “Shashank sir came as a blessing to me, not just in the competition but also in my personal life. Madhuri (Dixit) ma’am also played an important role as she would give some important feedback every week. Tushar (Kalia) sir would dance with me every week and that definitely boosted my confidence. They were not just judges but also mentors for me.”